Analysts Expect 2U Inc (TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). 2U posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of 2U from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. 2U has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,375 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,893,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,129,000 after acquiring an additional 909,772 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,451,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,184,000 after acquiring an additional 767,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,183,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,571,000 after acquiring an additional 765,227 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 433,668 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

