Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc (WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. Walmart reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Walmart stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.51. 151,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,788. The company has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $106.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.36%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 734,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,554,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $65,044,354.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,207,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,093,648 shares of company stock valued at $986,261,308. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,376,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

