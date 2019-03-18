Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.58 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 108.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $610,562.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $498,185.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,781. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $85.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

