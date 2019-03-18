Americas Silver (USAS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

Shares of USAS opened at $1.66 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 16,903.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 410,753 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,504,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 287,722 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 277,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

