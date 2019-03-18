American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Insider John Rizzi Sells 7,470 Shares

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $137,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AVD stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.18. 101,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,276. American Vanguard Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in American Vanguard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in American Vanguard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Vanguard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/american-vanguard-corp-avd-insider-john-rizzi-sells-7470-shares.html.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.