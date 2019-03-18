American International Group Inc. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total value of $150,342.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at $77,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $139,199.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $170.77 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/american-international-group-inc-has-8-44-million-holdings-in-parker-hannifin-corp-ph.html.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.