American International Group Inc (AIG) is Consulta Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Consulta Ltd lifted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 4.9% of Consulta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Consulta Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $49,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 106,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Argus downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

