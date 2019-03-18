AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Receives $18.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

NYSE AMC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.94. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $21,446,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $12,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,040.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 992,476 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

