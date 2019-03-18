AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Short Interest Update

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,660,669 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 15th total of 27,558,636 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,621,033 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Itau BBA Securities cut AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Santander cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.32 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

