ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (APELY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APELY. Zacks Investment Research raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

