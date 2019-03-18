Almeela (KZE) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003121 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $18,477.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008262 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

