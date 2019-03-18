Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Takes $14.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,771.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 298,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IJH opened at $189.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $205.47.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
