Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,771.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 298,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $189.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Takes $14.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/ally-invest-advisors-inc-takes-14-14-million-position-in-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh.html.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.