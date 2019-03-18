Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $46.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.81 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $28.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $196.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.54 million to $201.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $215.40 million, with estimates ranging from $207.60 million to $223.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 22.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $36.57. 63,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,257. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $785.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Umesh Jain sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $88,019.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,296.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Martinez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,682 and have sold 36,561 shares valued at $1,367,567. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

