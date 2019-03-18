Alector Inc’s (ALEC) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Alector’s (NASDAQ:ALEC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 19th. Alector had issued 9,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $175,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Alector’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Alector has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $23.84.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 411,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,822,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/alector-incs-alec-quiet-period-will-end-tomorrow.html.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.