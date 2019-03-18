Akroma (AKA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,379.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $137,600.00 and $3,379.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.03464753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00109760 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.