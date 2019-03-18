Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 17,953 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,409,000 after acquiring an additional 63,759 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,773,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $641,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90,270 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,719,117 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,219,000 after acquiring an additional 465,230 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,326,575 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $170,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,300 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP James Gemmell sold 9,579 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $672,062.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $151,335.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,372 shares of company stock worth $6,643,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

