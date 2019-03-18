Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) vs. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air Transport Services Group and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 0 2 0 0 2.00

Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group $892.34 million 1.33 $69.29 million $1.25 16.12 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Air Transport Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group 7.76% 20.19% 4.97% Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, aircraft line maintenance, and insurance services; and flight crew training, load transfer and sorting services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and resells and brokers aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned a fleet of 91 serviceable Boeing 777,767, 757, and 737 passenger and cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 144 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean, the United States, and South America. The company is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and the provision of crew, airline operative support, administrative, and ground handling services, as well as holiday packages through Web booking portal. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.