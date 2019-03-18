Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Holdings Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050,667 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 216,888 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $82,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after acquiring an additional 230,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,461,000 after buying an additional 2,699,518 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.7% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 46,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 87.98 and a beta of -0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

