D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,557,005 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $235,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Dominique Grau sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $616,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $491,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,171 shares of company stock worth $5,764,185.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/agilent-technologies-inc-a-position-lessened-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.