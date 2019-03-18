Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 17,491 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,232,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,155 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $491,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,764,185.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of A traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.75 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

