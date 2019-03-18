Aggreko plc (AGK) Insider Sells £26,339.22 in Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Ken Hanna sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.64), for a total value of £26,339.22 ($34,416.86).
Shares of LON:AGK traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company had a trading volume of 299,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. Aggreko plc has a 12 month low of GBX 636.80 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 17.74 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.
Aggreko Company Profile
Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.
