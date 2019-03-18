Aggreko plc (AGK) Insider Sells £26,339.22 in Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Ken Hanna sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.64), for a total value of £26,339.22 ($34,416.86).

Shares of LON:AGK traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company had a trading volume of 299,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. Aggreko plc has a 12 month low of GBX 636.80 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 891.20 ($11.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

Get Aggreko alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 17.74 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/aggreko-plc-agk-insider-sells-26339-22-in-stock.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 779.44 ($10.18).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions  Industrial, and Power Solutions  Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.