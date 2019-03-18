Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Shares Sold by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 112,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,950,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,412,000 after acquiring an additional 242,431 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,116. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.97. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

