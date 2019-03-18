Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2,242.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of -216.74.

In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 19,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $759,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $61,167.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,155 shares of company stock valued at $31,613,336 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

