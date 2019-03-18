Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 11,014 Shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (REZ)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) by 608.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 1,299.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

