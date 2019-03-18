Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,024 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

In related news, Director Richard L. Hawley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.63 per share, with a total value of $27,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 2,632 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $151,524.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,632 shares of company stock worth $781,994 in the last three months.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Evergy stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

