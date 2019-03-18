Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.28.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

AMD opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 83,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,451,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,171 shares in the company, valued at $41,554,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 35,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $609,469.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 617,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,706.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,584,950 shares of company stock worth $832,024,691 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

