Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.28.
AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
AMD opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.40.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 83,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,451,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,171 shares in the company, valued at $41,554,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 35,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $609,469.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 617,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,706.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,584,950 shares of company stock worth $832,024,691 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,893.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
