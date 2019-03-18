Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $304.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We respond to each below, and remember that FY19 ARR is going up by $30M organically and we still see a favorable setup on FY20 margins as M&A impact dissipates. PT unchanged.””

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.76. 3,949,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,680,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

