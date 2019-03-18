ADO Properties SA (ADJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.25 ($64.24).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at €53.60 ($62.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. ADO Properties has a twelve month low of €43.22 ($50.26) and a twelve month high of €55.75 ($64.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.34.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

