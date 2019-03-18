ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ADIDAS AG/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at $658,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

