ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ADIDAS AG/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.
ADDYY stock opened at $120.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.
See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.