Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.24.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after buying an additional 158,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $27.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

