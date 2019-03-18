Acima Private Wealth LLC Takes $389,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 121,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 40,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Bird sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $726,403.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,016.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,669 shares of company stock worth $14,085,330. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of ABT opened at $79.86 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/acima-private-wealth-llc-takes-389000-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.