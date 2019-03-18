Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 2,324 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.44, for a total transaction of $644,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Burkart sold 332 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.51, for a total value of $84,829.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,922.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,725. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $289.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $226.22 and a 52-week high of $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19. The company had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.19%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

