Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 4,519 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $36,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $404,628 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 4,519 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/achmea-investment-management-b-v-purchases-shares-of-4519-mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.