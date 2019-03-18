Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $130.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.82.

GRUB stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $220,487.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,637.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $550,668. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrubHub Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

