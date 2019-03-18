Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,193,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,279,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $419,298,000 after buying an additional 1,196,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 313.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 534,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,388,000 after buying an additional 405,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,473,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $754,517,000 after buying an additional 382,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,596,000 after purchasing an additional 381,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $134.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.37 and a 12 month high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

