Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Director Stan J. Reiss Sells 30,000 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Director Stan J. Reiss sold 30,000 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,605,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,356.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 361.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acacia Communications to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

