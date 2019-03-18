Absolute (ABS) Market Capitalization Tops $115,896.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Absolute coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $115,896.00 and approximately $458.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Absolute has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 11,186,930 coins and its circulating supply is 10,621,204 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

