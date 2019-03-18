Abjcoin Market Cap Tops $66,172.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Abjcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abjcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,728.59 or 3.64034888 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00131812 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001550 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Abjcoin Profile

Abjcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org . Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abjcoin Coin Trading

Abjcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abjcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

