AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher Sells 25,000 Shares

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABBV opened at $81.34 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

