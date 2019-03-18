AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,907,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,437. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

