AbbVie (ABBV) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.48.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,437. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.