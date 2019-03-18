ABB Ltd (ABB) Holdings Reduced by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686,135 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $50,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ABB by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 152,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

ABB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 23,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

