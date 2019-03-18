AAON, Inc. (AAON) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AAON by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AAON by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AAON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

