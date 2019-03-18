AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AAC’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AAC opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. AAC has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AAC by 89.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AAC by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 634,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AAC during the third quarter worth $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AAC by 146.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

