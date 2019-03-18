93,937 Shares in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Purchased by HPS Investment Partners LLC

HPS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. SandRidge Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of HPS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HPS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1,244.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 51.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randolph C. Read acquired 15,000 shares of SandRidge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,337. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

