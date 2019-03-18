8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is 1492 Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. 8X8 accounts for about 3.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in 8X8 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 8X8 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $89.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.57 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

