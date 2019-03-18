8,690 Shares in Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Ichor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ichor by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ichor by 1,941.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $38,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $613,817.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,147.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICHR opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $489.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Ichor’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ICHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

