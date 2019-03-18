802,661 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 802,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 859,872 shares of company stock worth $19,069,347. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Exelixis stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

