800 Shares in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

In other news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $373,238.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $295,790.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $530,678.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,054 shares of company stock worth $6,013,214 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,043.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

