7,547 Shares in CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CIRCOR International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 59.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CIRCOR International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $635.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.61.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

